This lucky driver walked away without serious injuries after falling asleep at the wheel and spinning off the M40 near Gaydon.

He collided with the centre barrier, hit another vehicle causing it to spin into other vehicles, and left the road at high speed into these bushes.

This was only a short time after a serious collision had happened nearby on the M40

"It is only down to chance that no serious injuries were sustained," said Warwickshire Police's OPU Unit.

The driver has been reported for careless driving.