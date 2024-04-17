Thousands of pounds donated to Myton Hospice thanks to Society savers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In total three hospices – Loros, Mary Ann Evans, and Myton – have received another £21,000 donation from the Society, thanks to its savers choosing to fund their Hospice Affinity accounts.

This special account sees the Society donate one per cent of the average balance held in the account to the three local hospices each year.

This year each hospice received £7,000, which was handed over at the Society’s recent AGM, taking the total donated to over £220,000 since the account was launched back in 2008.

Representatives from hospices Mary Ann Evans, Loros, and Myton with Society CEO Barry Carter

Society savings manager, Melanie Aspden, said: “The hospices do such valuable work with families in our local communities, it’s no wonder they mean so much to our members. It’s incredible to hear we’ve passed on over £220,000 to the three hospices since the account was launched!”