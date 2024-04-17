Thousands of pounds donated to Myton Hospice thanks to Society savers
In total three hospices – Loros, Mary Ann Evans, and Myton – have received another £21,000 donation from the Society, thanks to its savers choosing to fund their Hospice Affinity accounts.
This special account sees the Society donate one per cent of the average balance held in the account to the three local hospices each year.
This year each hospice received £7,000, which was handed over at the Society’s recent AGM, taking the total donated to over £220,000 since the account was launched back in 2008.
Society savings manager, Melanie Aspden, said: “The hospices do such valuable work with families in our local communities, it’s no wonder they mean so much to our members. It’s incredible to hear we’ve passed on over £220,000 to the three hospices since the account was launched!”
Reflecting on the impact of the donation, partnerships fundraiser Laura Eaton from Myton Hospices said: “This support is priceless, allowing us to continue to provide our care free of charge to terminally-ill patients across Coventry and Warwickshire, and to support their families when they need it most. A huge thank you from everyone at Myton and on behalf of all those patients and families to whom this support makes such a difference.”