Three people have been taken to hospital after a crash on the A46 near Kenilworth.

The crash happened on the northbound carriageway between the Thickthorn and Stoneleigh roundabouts at around 8.45pm on Tuesday (January 9).

Emergency services were called to the incident, which involved an Audi and a Honda Jazz.

Three people from the same car were taken to hospital.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called to reports of an RTC on the A46 near Kenilworth at around 8.45pm on Tuesday (January 9).

"Two ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered two cars had been involved in a collision.

"A female passenger from the first car was treated for injuries not believed to be serious and taken to University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire for further treatment.

"The male driver and a child from the same car were treated for minor injuries and taken to Warwick Hospital.

"There were no patients from the second car requiring treatment.”

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the crash.

Officers said they are keen to hear from anyone who saw the incident, the manner in which the vehicles were being driven or anyone who captured the collision on their dashcam.

If anyone can help or have further information they should contact Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 295 of January 9.