Three teenagers airlifted to hospital with 'life-threatening' injuries after crash in south Warwickshire – seven injured in total

By The Newsroom
Published 21st Apr 2023, 23:16 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 23:17 BST
Seven people were injured in the crashSeven people were injured in the crash
Three teenagers have been airlifted to hospital with 'life-threatening' injuries after a crash in south Warwickshire.

Another person in the car suffered serious injuries and three people in another car were also taken to hospital.

The crash happened at around 4.10pm near Shipston on the B4035 Campden Road, near to Portobello Crossroads.

It involved two cars - a Ford Fiesta and a Fiat 500.

Warwickshire Police said: "Three teenagers in the Fiesta sustained life-threatening injuries and were airlifted to hospital where they currently remain. A fourth male in the same vehicle also sustained serious injuries.

"Three occupants from the Fiat were also taken to hospital."

Sergeant Gary Bridgwater from Warwickshire Police said: “Our thoughts remain with those who have been injured this evening. The next of kin of those involved have been informed and are currently being supported by specially trained officers.

"A number of enquiries are now underway to investigate the collision, and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have any dashcam footage. If anyone has any information, please call 101 quoting incident number 248 of 21 April 2022.”

