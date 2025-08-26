Time to celebrate MK’s heritage​

​The history of Milton Keynes will be celebrated this month as the Heritage Open Days festival returns.

​It features a packed programme of more than 250 free family events, guided walks, historic talks, cycle rides, creative workshops, open days, exhibitions, film screenings, storytelling, craft workshops and musical performances – all completely free to attend.

Families can take a trip on the Electra canal boat, learn about the city’s parks, take a guided bike ride through the city, enjoy craft workshops, learn to play board games, hear stories, visit a medieval fayre, explore a museum dedicated to all things Lego and more.

Some key attractions opening their doors for free include Milton Keynes Museum, Great Linford Manor Park, Westbury Arts Centre, Milton Keynes City Discovery Centre, The Stables, Bletchley Park and the Cowper & Newton Museum in Olney.

The theme for this year is architecture, and across the city there are 109 events that make the most of MK’s architectural legacy. They cover everything from ancient churches and farm buildings to the modernist marble-and-glass buildings that form the fabric of the city. There’s a chance to visit architectural practices, hear talks on architecture and sustainability and tour some of the most well-known landmarks.

Cllr Shanika Mahendran, the councillor with special responsibility for planning and ‘placemaking’, said: “It’s really encouraging to see so many of our organisations and communities getting involved in Heritage Open Days 2025 again. Hosting 250 events over just ten days is a huge achievement – and there’s something for everyone. With 109 events focused on this year’s theme of architecture, Milton Keynes is really celebrating its unique design legacy.”

For those unable to attend the scheduled events, there are plenty of self-guided walks and trail.

Milton Keynes Heritage Open Days runs from Friday September 12 to Sunday September 21.

Brochures can be collected from the city’s libraries and from Get Smart carousels in local supermarkets. Visit www.livingarchive.org.uk/events/category/events for more information.