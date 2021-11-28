Toxic smoke fills the air as fire breaks out at a landfill site near Rugby

Firefighters have been called to the scene of a fire at a landfill site near Rugby.

Crews were called to the scene this morning (Sunday November 28).

The incident has happened at the Ling Hall Landfill site in Coalpit Lane in Lawford Heath.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is advising residents in the area are keep their doors and windows closed due to toxic smoke from the fire.

A spokesperson from Rugby Fire Station said that firefighters have been working to stop the fire spreading and that it may take time to fully extinguish.

More updates to follow

Fire crews were called to a fire at a landfill site near Rugby. Photo by Rugby Fire Station

