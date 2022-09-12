A spectacular crash in Lutterworth yesterday, Sunday, saw the town gridlocked as the main A426 was closed for emergency services to investigate and clean up the scene, forcing drivers to find alternative routes or just change plans and stay at home.

Leicestershire police confirmed they called in the police helicopter to help find the driver who had run off, leaving the black Audi TT overturned on the road, outside Howkins & Harrison.

A police spokesman said: “Shortly before midday yesterday (Sunday, September 11) a report was received that a car – an Audi TT – had overturned at the junction of Market Street and Church Street in Lutterworth. It was reported the occupants had then fled the scene on foot.