A car and a motorcycle have collided on a busy road in Market Harborough this afternoon (Tuesday).

The crash happened on Coventry Road at about 12.30pm.

Police went to the scene near the junction with Farndon Road after being alerted by ambulance crews already at the spot.

“No life-threatening or life-changing injuries appear to have been reported but officers remain at the scene,” said Leicestershire Police.