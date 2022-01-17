Traffic delays around Leamington after collision near town centre

Diversions have been put in place

By News Reporter
Monday, 17th January 2022, 12:54 pm
Police are at the scene in Lower Avenue where there has been a collision involving a lorry. Photo by Roger Grenville.

Traffic is backing up around Leamington after a collision near the town centre.

Police are at the scene in Lower Avenue where there has been a collision involving a lorry.

Traffic has been diverted away from the area near the railway station but nearby roads are busy.

We will report more on this as we get it.

