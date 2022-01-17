Traffic delays around Leamington after collision near town centre

Police are at the scene in Lower Avenue where there has been a collision involving a lorry. Photo by Roger Grenville.

Traffic is backing up around Leamington after a collision near the town centre.

Police are at the scene in Lower Avenue where there has been a collision involving a lorry.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic has been diverted away from the area near the railway station but nearby roads are busy.

Police are at the scene in Lower Avenue where there has been a collision involving a lorry. Photo by Roger Grenville.

We will report more on this as we get it.