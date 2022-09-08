10 mile stretch of A5 in Northamptonshire closed due to serious collision

UPDATE: The road has now reopened and delays are clearing.

A ten mile stretch of the A5 in Northamptonshire is closed due to a serious collision.

The road is closed in both directions between the A45 for Kilsby and the A361 for Dodford.

Delays are expected in both directions are drivers are asked to avoid the area.

AA Traffic reports a multi vehicle collision that was first reported just after 2pm today (September 8).

Residents have reported seeing the air ambulance in the area.

National Highways tweeted: “The #A5 is closed both directions between the #A45 (#Kilsby) and the #A361 (#Dodford) due to a serious collision. Emergency services are working at scene. Delays are beginning to build in both directions. Please avoid the area if possible and allow extra journey time.”

Northamptonshire Police said: “We are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision on the A5 near Norton.

“The road is closed at Long Buckby and motorists are advised to avoid the area for the next couple of hours.

“Thank you for your patience.”