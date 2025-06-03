A46 near Kenilworth expected to be partially closed for several hours after serious crash - long delays around Leamington and Warwick
The A46 near Kenilworth is expected to be partially closed for several hours today (Tuesday) after a serious crash.
Road closures are in place southbound between the junctions for Stoneleigh and Kenilworth on the A46. Traffic maps show long delays in the area.
Warwickshire Police said: "The closures are expected to be in place for several hours so please plan your journey and take an alternative route. Thank you."