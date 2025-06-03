A46 near Kenilworth expected to be partially closed for several hours after serious crash - long delays around Leamington and Warwick

By News Reporter
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 08:08 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 08:20 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The A46 near Kenilworth is expected to be partially closed for several hours today (Tuesday) after a serious crash.

Road closures are in place southbound between the junctions for Stoneleigh and Kenilworth on the A46. Traffic maps show long delays in the area.

Warwickshire Police said: "The closures are expected to be in place for several hours so please plan your journey and take an alternative route. Thank you."

Related topics:KenilworthWarwickLeamingtonWarwickshire Police
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice