Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Air ambulance has been called to a crash in Rugby, which has led to a road closure.

Emergency services are currently dealing with the three-vehicle road traffic collision on Ashlawn Road in Rugby.

The road is closed from the junction with Onley Lane to the junction with Dunchurch Road.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwickshire Police said: "Air ambulance and fire services are also in attendance.

"Please reroute accordingly. This closure will be in place for some time.

"Thank you for your patience."