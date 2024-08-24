Air ambulance called to serious three-vehicle crash in Rugby – major road closed in town

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Aug 2024, 16:02 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2024, 16:03 BST
The Air ambulance has been called to a crash in Rugby, which has led to a road closure.

Emergency services are currently dealing with the three-vehicle road traffic collision on Ashlawn Road in Rugby.

The road is closed from the junction with Onley Lane to the junction with Dunchurch Road.

Warwickshire Police said: "Air ambulance and fire services are also in attendance.

"Please reroute accordingly. This closure will be in place for some time.

"Thank you for your patience."

