Air ambulance called to serious three-vehicle crash in Rugby – major road closed in town
The Air ambulance has been called to a crash in Rugby, which has led to a road closure.
Emergency services are currently dealing with the three-vehicle road traffic collision on Ashlawn Road in Rugby.
The road is closed from the junction with Onley Lane to the junction with Dunchurch Road.
Warwickshire Police said: "Air ambulance and fire services are also in attendance.
"Please reroute accordingly. This closure will be in place for some time.
"Thank you for your patience."