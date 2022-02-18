All rail services between Rugby and London Euston are cancelled as Storm Eunice wreaks havoc on infrastructure

Latest news.

All rail services between Rugby and London Euston have been suspended today, February 18, as Storm Eunice causes damage to infrastructure across the country.

A spokesperson for Avanti West Coast said: "Due to falling trees and damage to overhead lines, all services between London Euston & Rugby are cancelled for the rest of today, Friday 18 Feb.

"Please do not attempt to travel to or from Euston. Tickets for Fri 18 Feb will be valid for Sat 19, Sun 20 or Mon 21 Feb.