Sanctuary has already drawn thousands of people to Bedworth's Miners' Welfare Park - but the biggest crowd of all is expected this Saturday, May 28, to see the burning of the wooden memorial.

The Miners’ Welfare Park has been home to Sanctuary and the spectacular conclusion comes when the 22-metre high wooden sculpture is set alight at around 9pm in an act of ‘letting go’.

Council bosses have reminded people living nearby that parking is very limited in Bedworth town centre and that there will be a lot of people leaving the site from around 10pm onwards.

They have already written to residents of Coventry Road and Rye Piece Ringway who live near the park, to warn that a section of the road may be closed during the evening if needed.

Borough Council leader Cllr Kristofer Wilson said: “We have been bowled over by the response to Sanctuary, which has already brought people to our area from many parts of the country.

“We know thousands of people have applied for tickets, so we are preparing for a busy evening on Saturday.

“There will be traffic and parking restrictions in place, and there is bound to be some disruption for residents. So I hope everyone can be patient, and those who can do so find other ways than their car to get to the event.