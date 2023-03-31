Check before you travel: Busy service for Leamington passengers on Sunday

Chiltern Railways is warning Leamington passengers to check before they travel on Sunday April 2, and to expect busier services than usual.

Due to engineering works being carried out between Oxford and Didcot Parkway and the English Football League Trophy taking place at Wembley, passengers should expect a busier service.

The railway operator will be running longer trains between London Marylebone and Birmingham Moor Street for most of the day, but they will start later than usual.

Trains on this line are expected to start between 9-10am and some of these services will have additional calls at Wembley Stadium.

Rail replacement buses will be in operation for journeys to and from Kings Sutton, Warwick, Hatton, Lapworth, and stations between Amersham and Aylesbury Vale Parkway.

The railway operator is advising passengers to triple-check their journey before they travel on Sunday.