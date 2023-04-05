Register
Chiltern Railways urges Leamington passengers to only travel if essential throughout Easter weekend

Chiltern Railways is urging Leamington passengers to only travel on the trains this Easter weekend (April 7–10) if essential.

By Jack Ingham
Published 5th Apr 2023, 15:19 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 15:44 BST

Services are expected to be extremely busy on all routes due to engineering work that is being carried out between Birmingham New Street and London Euston, as well as a line closure because of safety assessments on a viaduct between Didcot and Oxford.

Rail replacement buses will be in operation for journeys to and from Kings Sutton between Friday, April 7, and Monday, April 10.

There will be an enhanced timetable in operation for most of the days, with additional and lengthened trains running between London Marylebone and Birmingham Moor Street.

Chiltern Railways is urging passengers to only travel this weekend if essential.Chiltern Railways is urging passengers to only travel this weekend if essential.
Despite the action taken by the rail operator, the extent of the disruption on other parts of the rail network means that services are likely to be extremely busy throughout the Easter period on all routes.

Administrative fees for ticket cancellations or advance ticket changes have been waived if customers wish to rearrange travel.

To check your journey, visit: https://www.chilternrailways.co.uk/

