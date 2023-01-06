Register
Chiltern Railways warns Leamington rail users to only travel if essential due to disrupted service

Train operator Chiltern Railways has warned customers of substantial disruption through to and including Monday January 9.

By The Newsroom
4 hours ago
Train operator Chiltern Railways has warned customers of substantial disruption through to and including Monday January 9.

The operator has issued a severely disrupted weekend and Monday schedule, with no trains running on some days.

Due to the RMT strike on January 3 and 4, and the ASLEF strike on January 5, the railway operator does not have enough staff to service and fuel trains, resulting in no Chiltern services today (Friday January 6).

On Saturday January 7 and Sunday January 8, there will be a very limited service with trains starting much later and finishing much earlier, and there will be no Chiltern service at all north of Banbury or to Oxford.

The RMT’s four consecutive weeks of industrial action will end on Sunday January 8, however, the operator expects there to be a significant knock-on impact to the train service on Monday January 9.

This will mean that short-notice cancellations and shorter train formations than usual are likely on Monday January 9.

The Chiltern Railways' full timetable will be reinstated from Monday January 9. To check journeys or for more information, visit chilternrailways.co.uk/strike