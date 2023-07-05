Councillor successfully argues to limit charge increases for short stays at Shipston car park

A leading councillor this week successfully argued to limit modest charge increases for short stays at a car park in Shipston-on-Stour.

Stratford-on-Avon District Council’s cabinet – the team of Liberal Democrat in charge – this week approved plans to raise its parking prices in line with inflation.

Telegraph Street Car Park, Shipston, is the only district council car park outside Stratford where users have to pay, albeit at a much reduced rate.

Stays of up to an hour cost just 20p and for two hours it is 40p. It was proposed for that increase to 40p for an hour and 60p for two hours but Shipston Town Council raised concerns and Councillor George Cowcher (Lib Dem, Wellesbourne South), the district’s portfolio holder for planning and economic development, agreed that it would be a step too far.

“I understand that we don’t necessarily have charges there to raise money, that they are there to ensure the parking spaces turn over on a regular basis,” he said.

“It does seem a little heavy to double the charge and I wonder whether, if it is not a financial consideration, we could perhaps reduce that to 30p, which I think would be more reasonable.”

Craig Bourne, environmental and operational services manager at Stratford-on-Avon District Council, replied: “Charges at Telegraph Street have not been increased for at least 15 years, nearer 20 years.

“If you look at inflationary increases since 2003 then the 20 pence would equate to 41.4 pence now, so it is nearer to 40 than it is to 30.”

Cllr Cowcher was not persuaded, though.

“Just because this council has been negligent in not raising it for such a long period of time, it is not reasonable to whack up the charge now,” he said.

“I think doubling the charge would be emotive in Shipston and I think a more stepped arrangement would be better.”

It was decided that charges would be limited to 30p for one hour and 50p for two. Vehicles displaying those tickets cannot return within three hours.

The higher rates for beyond two hours will go up to £1.60 for up three hours, £2.70 for up to four hours, £3.90 for up to five hours, £5 for up to six hours, £7.30 for up to eight hours or £8.50 for all day.

The new prices kick in from August 2023.

Vehicles without council-issued permits are limited to stays of 72 hours but charges are only applied between 9am and 6pm.