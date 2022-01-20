Date agreed for North Warwickshire parking enforcement to be handed to county council

North Warwickshire will fall in line with the rest of the county next month when the county council implements civil parking enforcement in the borough.

The Department for Transport has given the go-ahead for the change to be made from February 1 using powers under the Traffic Management Act and taking over from the police.

Civil enforcement officers will be patrolling the towns in North Warwickshire to control on-street parking as part of the county council’s parking policy. They will aim to ensure there is effective and consistent enforcement which assists in improving road safety and the local environment, managing the traffic network and ensuring the needs of people with disabilities are met.

During the first week of operation they will be providing information and advice to drivers. This will be followed by a two-week period where they will issue warning notices to vehicles observed in contravention to raise awareness and to educate drivers. From February 22 officers will then issue a penalty charge. At this point motorists can either make payment or appeal if they believe there are grounds to do so.

Cllr Wallace Redford said: “The implementation of civil parking enforcement in North Warwickshire Borough means there is now a consistent approach across the county to ensure clear and fair enforcement of on-street parking.