Date announced for improvement works to start on major Leamington roundabouts

Highway improvements on A452 Europa Way at the Fords Foundry and Queensway roundabouts. Picture supplied

Work on the improvements to Queensway and Ford Foundry/Vitsœ roundabouts will start on Monday May 13, Warwickshire County Council announced this week.

The announcement comes after the appointment last month of CR Reynolds as the contractor for the major road improvement project.

The council has said: “When completed, the scheme will see traffic signals at the two roundabouts, additional lanes, shared footway and dedicated off-carriageway cycle routes, and enhanced crossing facilities to enable more effective and safer crossing of roads.

“Due for completion in Summer 2025, the project will complement existing routes and create a corridor of connected cycling and walking links to help facilitate active travel. ”

Cllr Jan Matecki Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for transport and highways added: “Now we have the start date of the main phase of works for this upgrade to the local road network, we can look ahead to a future with increased lane capacity, better control of traffic, more active travel options, increased business and retail activity in the area through improved links to Warwick and Leamington town centres as well as futureproofing for homes identified in the Warwick District Local Plan.”

“We are aware the works will impact residents and drivers and we will work closely with the contractor to look at ways in which we can minimise any disruption through minimising lane closures and carrying out works off peak where possible.

"We are asking people to bear with us while we go through this phase of improvements.”

The Europa Way Improvement programme has been allocated funding from the Local Growth Fund, administered by the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership, in addition to funding secured from planning obligations.

The Warwick District Local Plan has identified that approximately 4,500 homes will be built within the area by 2029, with an additional 3,000 homes in Stratford district, which will have a significant impact on the highways network in both areas.