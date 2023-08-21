Disruption will continue on rail services through Leamington today (Monday) following police incident

Rail operators have confirmed that the lines have reopened between Birmingham International and Coventry – but trains may continue to be delayed by 60 minutes or cancelled

Rail services through Leamington will continue to be disrupted this afternoon (Monday) despite the lines reopening following a police incident.

Rail operators have confirmed that the lines have reopened between Birmingham International and Coventry as the emergency services are now safely clear of the line.

But trains may continue to be delayed by 60 minutes or cancelled. Major disruption is expected until 2pm.