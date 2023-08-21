Register
Disruption will continue on rail services through Leamington today (Monday) following police incident

Rail operators have confirmed that the lines have reopened between Birmingham International and Coventry – but trains may continue to be delayed by 60 minutes or cancelled
By The Newsroom
Published 21st Aug 2023, 12:18 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 12:19 BST

Rail services through Leamington will continue to be disrupted this afternoon (Monday) despite the lines reopening following a police incident.

Rail operators have confirmed that the lines have reopened between Birmingham International and Coventry as the emergency services are now safely clear of the line.

But trains may continue to be delayed by 60 minutes or cancelled. Major disruption is expected until 2pm.

You can check your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner: https://ojp.nationalrail.co.uk/service/planjourney/search

Related topics:LeamingtonCoventryRail services