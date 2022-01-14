Don't forget - stretch of road to be shut this weekend as part of Dunchurch crossroads roadworks

Image taken from one.network - the red shows the road closure.

The A426 Southam Road and the A426 Rugby Road in will be closed for another two weekends for carriageway resurfacing works as part of the ongoing roadworks on the Dunchurch crossroads.

The section of road was shut last weekend, and it is set to be shut again from 7.30am Saturday 15th January 2022 running through to 6am Monday 17th January 2022 and again from 7.30am Saturday 22nd January 2022 through to 6am Monday 24th January 2022.

The long-running roadworks, being conducted to satisfy the needs of a nearby housing development, have attracted the scorn of residents for long delays caused by temporary traffic lights.

Business owners have previously been in touch with this newspaper to speak of problems the works are causing.

In response, the county council said they would delay these most disruptive works until after Christmas, with the intention of minimising disruption to business.

A council spokesperson stressed that businesses will stay open through these weekend road closures, with pedestrian routes and parking in place.