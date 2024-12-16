Dramatic photos as M1 near Rugby is closed due to lorry fire - causing long delays
The M1 northbound is shut from junction 16 for Flore to 18 for Crick, after police received reports of a fridge trailer on fire at just before 8am.
Emergency services are on scene dealing with the incident.
Posting on social media, Northamptonshire Police said: “Due to a vehicle fire on the northbound carriageway of the M1, the motorway has been closed at junction 16 while emergency services deal with this incident. Please find an alternative route. We will update once the junction has re-opened.”
National Highways is also warning drivers to allow extra time for their journeys.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said there is not believed to be any injuries, at present time.
Rush hour traffic is now backed up to almost junction 15 for Grange Park. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
More to follow.
