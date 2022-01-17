Driver dies after M6 collision on the edge of the Rugby borough

Emergency services was called at about 9am to reports of a two vehicles colliding between junctions 3 and 2 of the M6 southbound in Warwickshire.

A driver has died after a collision on the M6 this morning.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived at the scene to find the driver of one of the vehicles in a critical condition.

“Sadly, it quickly became clear nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed deceased on scene.