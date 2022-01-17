Driver dies after M6 collision on the edge of the Rugby borough

“Sadly, it quickly became clear nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed deceased on scene" said the ambulance service

By News Reporter
Monday, 17th January 2022, 1:14 pm
Updated Monday, 17th January 2022, 1:16 pm
Emergency services was called at about 9am to reports of a two vehicles colliding between junctions 3 and 2 of the M6 southbound in Warwickshire.

A driver has died after a collision on the M6 this morning.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived at the scene to find the driver of one of the vehicles in a critical condition.

“Sadly, it quickly became clear nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed deceased on scene.

“The passenger of the same vehicle, a man, was treated for minor injuries and discharged at the scene.”

