Driver dies after M6 collision on the edge of the Rugby borough

A driver has died after a collision on the M6 this morning.
Emergency services was called at about 9am to reports of a two vehicles colliding between junctions 3 and 2 of the M6 southbound in Warwickshire.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived at the scene to find the driver of one of the vehicles in a critical condition.
“Sadly, it quickly became clear nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed deceased on scene.
“The passenger of the same vehicle, a man, was treated for minor injuries and discharged at the scene.”