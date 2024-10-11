Driver seriously injured after crash with a van pulling trailer and mini digger on Fosse Way near Leamington
The crash happened on Tuesday October 8 at 1.40pm and Warwickshire Police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information, to come forward.
Warwickshire Police said: "We were called to a report of a transit van pulling a trailer and mini digger colliding with a red Renault Kadjar on the Fosse Way near Harbury.
"The collision resulted in a serious injury to the driver of the Renault, who required hospital treatment.
"If you witnessed the incident, saw anything preceding the incident that could help with our investigation, or have dashcam or CCTV footage, contact us citing Incident 166 of 8 October 2024:
- Online at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report
- By phone on 101
- Anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org
"The investigating officer is PC 2173 Schofield-Grant."