Driver warns others of dangerous road after traumatic head-on crash in south Warwickshire

After a horrific head-on collision with a motorcyclist, a driver from a south Warwickshire village has warned other road users of a dangerous stretch of road and hopes that something can be done to make it safer.

Denise Brimmell and her husband, both in their 60s, purchased their house in Lower Tysoe in November and were still getting accustomed to the country roads in the area.

On Saturday, June 10, the couple were returning from a shopping trip in Banbury, coming down the Sun Rising Hill section of the A422 near Edgehill, when they collided with a motorcyclist travelling at speed on the wrong side of the road.

The couple's car was completely written off, and the pair both suffered cuts and bruises. Denise’s husband sustained facial injuries and cuts from the airbag being deployed in his face.

A driver hopes something will be done to make the dangerous section of road on Sun Rising Hill safer.

Denise, who was driving the couple’s vehicle, said: "I had started to break approaching the bend coming down Sun Rising Hill. As I was approaching the bend with Sun Rising House to my left, a motorbike appeared around the blind bend on my side of the road, and within seconds he crashed head-on into us.

"It was quite traumatic; both me and my husband suffered cuts and bruises, and the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with quite severe injuries. When it first happened, my first instinct was to think, gosh I’m still alive. We have aches and pains, and we don’t know how we will be affected in the long run.

"I’d never been in an accident in 40 years, and I was in complete panic and totally upset by it all. I wasn’t sure If I had driven over the motorcyclist as he was screaming in pain, but he was trapped between the hedge and the house."

The motorcyclist, who was from out of the area, was taken by ambulance to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford with broken bones and injuries to his legs and arms, but is reportedly making a good recovery.

Denise believes the accident was caused by the broken white lines further down the road, which indicate that it is safe for vehicles to overtake one another.

Denise added: "Another car stopped shortly after the accident and told us that the motorcyclist had overtaken them on the hill and he couldn’t hold the bend, which is why he ended up on our side of the road.

"As there have been similar incidents on the road, including one a year almost to the day of our accident, something must be done to make the road safer.

"When drivers see a broken white line going up the hill, they presume it is safe to overtake. There needs to be something that puts off drivers from attempting to overtake, whether that’s speed cameras, bumps, signs, or simply changing the lines on the road."