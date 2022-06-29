Drivers be aware: Overnight closures at junction 20 of the M1 near Lutterworth will take place next week

Drivers are being warned that there will be overnight closures at junction 20 of the M1 near Lutterworth next week as resurfacing work goes ahead.

The roundabout at the junction with the M1 will be shut on Friday July 8, Saturday July 9 and Sunday July 10.

It will also be closed for the following weekend from Friday July 15 to Sunday July 17.

Works teams will start at 8pm and will continue through the night until 6am.

But work is scheduled to start two hours later at 10pm next Friday night.

“The resurfacing and maintenance work is essential to maintain one of Leicestershire’s busiest stretch of roads and to keep the county moving,” said Leicestershire County Council.

“The work is being done overnight to minimise any disruption to travel.”

Cllr Ozzy O’ Shea, the council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “This work is part of our wider package of road resurfacing.

“It’s been scheduled to cause the least disruption to motorists as possible and will help us continue to improve our road network.”