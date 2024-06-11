Drivers warned to expect delays when roadworks start on M1 near Rugby later this month
National Highways will be working around junction 18 Crick Bridge from June 21 to July 29, leading to four weekend closures, in one direction at a time.
National Highways will plane off the existing road surface, remove and replace the waterproofing system and then resurface the carriageway over four weekends from Friday, 21 June.
A National Highways spokesperson said: "The work is vital to prevent water leaking on to the bridge decks which if left undone could result in damage to the road surface or the steel reinforcement inside.
"To carry out the work in the shortest possible time and minimise disruption to road users, local residents and businesses, including the neighbouring Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal (DIRFT) the work will be carried out under four weekend closures, in one direction at a time."
The northbound carriageway will be closed from 8pm on Friday, June 21 until 6am on Monday, June 24 and at the same times the following weekend, Friday, June 28 until Monday July 1.
Work will then move to the opposite side of the road with the southbound carriageway closed from 8pm on Friday, July 19 until 6am on Monday, July 22 and at the same times the following weekend, Friday, July 26 until Monday July 29.
National Highways added: "During all closures traffic will follow a short diversion up and over the junction using the exit and entry slip roads, however delays are still expected so road users should allow extra time for their journeys or seek alternative routes.”