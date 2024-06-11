Drivers warned to expect delays when roadworks start on M1 near Rugby later this month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers are being warned to expect delays as roadworks begin on the M1 near Rugby later this month.

National Highways will be working around junction 18 Crick Bridge from June 21 to July 29, leading to four weekend closures, in one direction at a time.

National Highways will plane off the existing road surface, remove and replace the waterproofing system and then resurface the carriageway over four weekends from Friday, 21 June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A National Highways spokesperson said: "The work is vital to prevent water leaking on to the bridge decks which if left undone could result in damage to the road surface or the steel reinforcement inside.

National Highways will be working around junction 18 Crick Bridge from June 21 to July 29, leading to four weekend closures, in one direction at a time.

"To carry out the work in the shortest possible time and minimise disruption to road users, local residents and businesses, including the neighbouring Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal (DIRFT) the work will be carried out under four weekend closures, in one direction at a time."

The northbound carriageway will be closed from 8pm on Friday, June 21 until 6am on Monday, June 24 and at the same times the following weekend, Friday, June 28 until Monday July 1.

Work will then move to the opposite side of the road with the southbound carriageway closed from 8pm on Friday, July 19 until 6am on Monday, July 22 and at the same times the following weekend, Friday, July 26 until Monday July 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways added: "During all closures traffic will follow a short diversion up and over the junction using the exit and entry slip roads, however delays are still expected so road users should allow extra time for their journeys or seek alternative routes.”

"All planned roadworks may be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

"Anyone with questions or comments can contact National Highways on 0300 123 5000 or email [email protected]