Dunchurch crossroads opens again after long-running roadworks... what do you think?

The new and 'improve' crossroads, complete with right-hand turn lane.

Dunchurch crossroads has re-opened after months of roadworks.

In 2016 Rugby council refused to give developers permission to build 860 homes just off Ashlawn Road over traffic and pollution concerns.

The developer came back with a suggestion that they would pay for the crossroads at Dunchurch to have an extra lane added.

This appeared to satisfy the county council - which deals with highway matters - and the borough council gave the development the go-ahead.

And last year the roadworks kicked off - causing controversy from the start with temporary traffic lights causing chaos in the village.

This week the crossroads re-opened, with the road having been resurfaced and a right-hand turn lane added to the southbound stretch.

The Advertiser headed over to peruse the new junction and, despite being oddly impressed with the new 'countdown' pedestrian crossing lights', we were left with mixed feelings.

At the point of driving through things appeared to be flowing quite well.

But the junction ground to a halt and a near-miss between cars was observed when a bus going south had to come to a halt as vehicles coming from the other direction drove onto the wrong side of the road to get past parked cars.

Will this be enough, in combination with the planned link road, to mitigate the growing burden of traffic in the historic village?