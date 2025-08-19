Eight months of roadworks are set to start near Rugby

Eight months of roadworks will start near Rugby this month when work begins on the Main Street bridge between Thurlaston and Dunchurch.

This will inevitably lead to traffic disruption in the area, with the work expected to start on August 26 and be completed by April 2026.

The bridge will be restricted to a single lane with traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals. The route over the bridge will remain available for pedestrians.

There will also be closures of the M45 at the start and end of the scheme to install and remove scaffolding for the works on the bridge above and diversion routes will be in place.

Main Street bridge between Thurlaston and Dunchurch (Google)

The M45 will remain open to traffic but will be reduced to a single lane in each direction.

National Highways said that some other overnight road closures may be required to "ensure the safety of the public and road workers", adding: "These will be kept to the minimum and towards the end of the works with further details being publicised nearer the time.

"As Main Street provides the only vehicle access into and out of the village of Thurlaston every effort will be made to keep disruption to a minimum while the necessary maintenance work is completed."

National Highways is carrying out a full refurbishment of the bridge with work including concrete repairs to the structure, installing a new waterproof membrane and improved vehicle barrier. The carriageway and footpath over the bridge will also be resurfaced.

Work begins Tuesday, August 26 and continues through to April 2026.