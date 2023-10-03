Emergency road closure causes traffic disruption near Rugby
A burst water pipe is continuing to cause traffic disruption near Rugby
Severn Trent have had to close the A426 Southam Road between Sandford Way and Grandborough Road as they carry out the repairs.
Abbie Moore, team manager at Severn Trent, said: “Following reports of a water leak in the area we have identified a burst pipe and have had a team on site across the weekend, attempting to make a repair. Unfortunately, due to difficult ground conditions and the complexity of the repair, this is taking longer than we had hoped.
“Due to the location of the required works and to keep our teams and other road users safe, it is necessary for us to put a road closure in place on the A426/Southam Road between Sandford Way and Grandborough Road. We understand that roadworks can be inconvenient and would like to apologise in advance for any disruption while we make this repair.
“Once all works are complete, it will be our priority to get everything back to normal and the road reopened as quickly and safely as we possibly can.”