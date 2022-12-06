Register
Emergency services attend serious road traffic collision in Leamington town centre

The incident happened in Beauchamp Avenue this evening.

By Staff reporter
4 minutes ago
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 7:18pm
A photo of the scene of the incident. Picture supplied.
Emergency services have attended a serious collision in Leamington town centre this evening.

The incident happened in Beauchamp Avenue.

It is thought the collision was between a motorcycle and a car.

More to follow.

