Emergency services called to two major road crashes near Rugby tonight (Wednesday)

Emergency services have been dealing with two major road crashes near Rugby tonight.

Warwickshire Police are currently managing a lorry fire on the M6 between J1 and J2 - the M6 is closed in both directions.

Police are asking people to find alternative routes if possible.

Earlier in the evening, police, firefighters and ambulance services were called to a single-vehicle crash on the A45 near Ryton-on-Dunsmore.