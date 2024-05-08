Emergency services called to two major road crashes near Rugby tonight (Wednesday)
Police are asking people to find alternatives routes if possible
Emergency services have been dealing with two major road crashes near Rugby tonight.
Warwickshire Police are currently managing a lorry fire on the M6 between J1 and J2 - the M6 is closed in both directions.
Earlier in the evening, police, firefighters and ambulance services were called to a single-vehicle crash on the A45 near Ryton-on-Dunsmore.
They had to close the road for some time.