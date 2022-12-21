Engineers hope to reopen road tomorrow (Saturday) between Leamington and Warwick after gas leak

Engineers have now completed their repair works

Princes Drive is currently closed at the junction of Myton Road due to a gas leak.

Engineers have now completed their repair works at Myton Road and Princes Drive and hope to reopen the road tomorrow afternoon (Saturday).

As we reported on Wednesday, teams from local gas network Cadent were working to fix the leak identified on a gas pipe under the junction of Myton Road and Princes Drive.

A spokesperson for Cadent said today (Friday): “The road will now be reinstated, hopefully cleared by tomorrow afternoon.”

Workers said the tarmac will need to dry and any road markings repainted before the road is reopened.

Speaking on Wednesday, Cadent said: “The leak is under control, but is in a very difficult place for us to access, therefore we have had no choice but to close the road.

“We know that this will cause traffic issues in the local area, and we really appreciate everyone’s patience.

