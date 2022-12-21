Register
Engineers hope to reopen road tomorrow (Saturday) between Leamington and Warwick after gas leak

Engineers have now completed their repair works

By The Newsroom
21st Dec 2022, 5:32pm
Updated 23rd Dec 2022, 1:19pm
Princes Drive is currently closed at the junction of Myton Road due to a gas leak.
Engineers have now completed their repair works at Myton Road and Princes Drive and hope to reopen the road tomorrow afternoon (Saturday).

As we reported on Wednesday, teams from local gas network Cadent were working to fix the leak identified on a gas pipe under the junction of Myton Road and Princes Drive.

A spokesperson for Cadent said today (Friday): “The road will now be reinstated, hopefully cleared by tomorrow afternoon.”

Workers said the tarmac will need to dry and any road markings repainted before the road is reopened.

Speaking on Wednesday, Cadent said: “The leak is under control, but is in a very difficult place for us to access, therefore we have had no choice but to close the road.

“We know that this will cause traffic issues in the local area, and we really appreciate everyone’s patience.

“Once we’ve got down to the pipe and assessed the nature of the leak, we’ll have a much better idea how long this will take repair, but please be assured we are working as quickly and as safely as possible”