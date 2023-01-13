Traffic is already building up in the area

A tree has fallen and completely blocked Rouncil Lane at its junction with Woodcote Lane, Kenilworth.

Police are advising people to avoid the area but hope to have the road reopened by 10am by the earliest.

HGVs accessing and leaving Farmers Fresh on Rouncil Kane are already delayed on this route, this also makes the area and route one to avoid until later.