Flood warnings issued to villagers near Rugby after more heavy rainfall
and live on Freeview channel 276
Flood warnings have been issued to villagers near Rugby after more heavy rainfall.
The Environment Agency (EA) said: "River levels have risen at the Churchover river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall overnight.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Further rainfall is forecast over the next 12 hours. We expect river levels to rise until 1am on Wednesday January 3.
"Our incident response staff are actively checking river levels and the weather forecast and clearing weed screens.
"Please move family, pets, possessions, valuables and cars to safety and activate any property flood protection products you may have, such as flood barriers and air brick covers. And take photographs of any flood damage."
A flood alert was issued yesterday (and remains in place) for the area covering low-lying land and roads between Rugby and Bidford including caravan parks and farmland.
Visit https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/ for updates