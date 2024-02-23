Flood warnings once again been issued in the Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth area
Emergency services are advising drivers to keep an eye out for flooded roads
Flood warnings have once again been issued for the usually low lying areas in the Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth area.
Recent heavy rainfall is now causing the rivers to rise and emergency services are advising drivers to keep an eye out for flooded roads - you won't be surprised to learn that some drivers got stuck once again in the ford at Kenilworth.
The recent flood warnings have been issued in the following areas:
- River Leam at Eathorpe, Huningham and Offchurch including Eathorpe village, Main Street in Hunningham, Welsh Road in Offchurch and Offchurch Bury Park area.
- River Leam at Marton including Coventry Road, North Street and Birdingbury Road.
- River Leam at Grandborough and Kites Hardwick including Hill Road, Sawbridge Road and Main Street in Grandborough and Southam Road in Kites Hardwick.
