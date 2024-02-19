Flood waters causing road closures in rural areas near Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth
Police are advising people to avoid the areas.
Roads around Princethorpe are partially blocked due to flooding on B4455 Fosse Way both ways between Barn Lane and A423 Oxford Road.
And Warwickshire Police has reported high water levels in Wolston.
There are also four flood warnings in place. They are:
- River Avon at Barford, Hampton Lucy, Alveston and Tiddington including Charlecote Park and caravan parks.
- River Avon at Bubbenhall including Bubbenhall Road.
- River Avon at Warwick including Emscote Road, Mill House Close, Grange Close, Bridge Street, Mercia Way, Field Close, Rich Close, Frances Avenue, St Nicholas Park, Mill Street and Bridge End.
- River Leam at Eathorpe, Huningham and Offchurch including Eathorpe village, Main Street in Huningham, Welsh Road in Offchurch and Offchurch Bury Park area.