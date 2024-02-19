Register
BREAKING

Flood waters causing road closures in rural areas near Rugby

Police are advising people to avoid the areas.
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Feb 2024, 10:52 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 11:01 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police are advising people not to use roads in some villages near Rugby due to flooding.

Roads around Princethorpe are partially blocked due to flooding on B4455 Fosse Way both ways between Barn Lane and A423 Oxford Road.

And Warwickshire Police has reported high water levels in Wolston.

There is also a flood warning in place for the River Leam at Grandborough and Kites Hardwick including Hill Road, Sawbridge Road and Main Street in Grandborough and Southam Road in Kites Hardwick.

Related topics:PoliceRugby