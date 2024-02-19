Flood waters causing road closures in rural areas near Rugby
Police are advising people to avoid the areas.
Roads around Princethorpe are partially blocked due to flooding on B4455 Fosse Way both ways between Barn Lane and A423 Oxford Road.
And Warwickshire Police has reported high water levels in Wolston.
There is also a flood warning in place for the River Leam at Grandborough and Kites Hardwick including Hill Road, Sawbridge Road and Main Street in Grandborough and Southam Road in Kites Hardwick.