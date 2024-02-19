Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are advising people not to use roads in some villages near Rugby due to flooding.

Roads around Princethorpe are partially blocked due to flooding on B4455 Fosse Way both ways between Barn Lane and A423 Oxford Road.

And Warwickshire Police has reported high water levels in Wolston.