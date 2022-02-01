Groundbreaking plan to bring hotel to Nuneaton town centre moves step closer

The entrance to the car park in Abbey Street.

Survey work will be carried out this week as part of the first phase of the Abbey Street Development in Nuneaton.

Further activity at the Abbey Street car park represent another step towards the town centre getting its first hotel.

As a result, Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council has warned users of Abbey Street car park there will be restrictions in place for the next month.

The entrance off Abbey Street will be out of use from this Wednesday, February 2 and the entrance for all traffic will be off Roanne Ringway, with the existing exit out on to Abbey Street unaffected.

Contractors will be conducting further survey and ground investigation works which will mean an area of the car park closest to Abbey Street will be out of bounds while these works are carried out. This is likely to be completed within the next month, but later phases will continue to affect users of the car park.

The site is set to be occupied by a hotel, leisure buildings, food hall, college facility and a multi-storey car park as part of the Transforming Nuneaton programme in the town centre.

Council leader Cllr Kristofer Wilson said: "I apologise for the inconvenience that these works will cause. However, this survey work is essential for us to progress the wider Transforming Nuneaton programme. We want to move towards contractors starting on site to commence construction of the hotel as part of the Abbey Street development as soon as possible.

“This administration was elected with a mandate to push forward with the regeneration of Nuneaton town centre. This minor disruption is key to enabling the works to start and I am eager to get the spades in the ground and cranes on the horizon as quickly as we can. These works are, I’m afraid, unavoidable if we want to get on the job.