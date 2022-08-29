Heading out on Bank Holiday Monday? Watch out for traffic delays south of Leamington and Warwick

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are currently traffic delays south of Warwick and Leamington due to ongoing roadworks.

There are currently traffic delays south of Warwick and Leamington due to ongoing roadworks.

Most roads are moving smoothly as people head out to enjoy the bank holiday

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But motorist are advised to avoid the A429 between Barford and Wellesbourne, where there are delays.

This is down to temporary traffic lights on the road due to construction work.