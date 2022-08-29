Heading out on Bank Holiday Monday? Watch out for traffic delays south of Leamington and Warwick
Most roads are running smoothly as people head out this afternoon
There are currently traffic delays south of Warwick and Leamington due to ongoing roadworks.
Most roads are moving smoothly as people head out to enjoy the bank holiday
But motorist are advised to avoid the A429 between Barford and Wellesbourne, where there are delays.
Most Popular
This is down to temporary traffic lights on the road due to construction work.
There are also minor delays on the north edge of Stratford due to ongoing gas works.