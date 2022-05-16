It's a familiar sight to anyone passing Atherstone on the A5 - but the ageing reinforced concrete bridge is set to be replaced next month.

The site is now ready for the new access ramps to be installed and the bridge lifted into place by a 150-tonne crane.

The old reinforced concrete bridge is narrower and the headroom clearance over the dual carriageway does not meet modern safety standards. It will be demolished after the new steel one is in use.

National Highways project manager, Patricia Dray, said: “Months of preparation work have gone in to reaching this stage including establishing the foundations for the new access ramps which are far less steep and more accessible. We are on the home straight now and soon pedestrians and cyclists will benefit from the new wider bridge which accommodates both more easily and safely.

“To ensure the safety of our workforce and road users we do have to close the A5 while the bridge installation takes place and also during the demolition of the old bridge.

“We would advise people to avoid the area during the works if possible but, if not possible, to allow extra time for their journeys.”

The new bridge has been built close to the existing one, which serves the Queen Elizabeth Academy, to minimise disruption for users as much as possible.

To install the new bridge deck and access ramps safely, the A5 will be closed in both directions between Mancetter and Holly Lane as follows:

- Saturday, May 28 - from 8pm to 6am.

- Monday, May 30, Tuesday, May 31 and Wednesday, June 1 - 8pm to 6am.

- Monday, June 6, Tuesday, June 7 and Wednesday, June 8 - 8pm to 6am.

- Full weekend closure from 8pm on Friday, June 10, to 6am on Monday, June 13.

To demolish the old bridge safely, the A5 will be closed in both directions between Mancetter and Holly Lane from 8pm on Friday, June 17, until 6am on Monday, June 20.

During the closures a fully signed diversion route will be in place.