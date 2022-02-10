Lane closures in place for Rugby's Leicester Road tomorrow night (February 11) to carry out maintenance

Latest news.

Lane closures will be in place on the A426 Leicester Road, Rugby on the bridge northbound between Brownsover and the junction with the M6 tomorrow night (Friday 11 February) between the hours of 8pm and 7am, the county council is warning.

A spokesperson said: "Please be advised that this may affect the traffic flow on the bridge which can be a busy junction.

"The repair works will take place in lane three and may cause delays for those travelling towards the M6 East from Rugby direction.

"This is necessary in order for maintenance repair work to a damaged surface membrane to be carried out safely.

"Traffic management will be in place for the duration of this work to ensure the safety of road users.