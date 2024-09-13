Leamington MP gives warning to motorists about emergency gas works on The Parade

The emergency gas repair works taking place at the bottom of the parade

Leamington MP Matt Western has posted a warning to motorists on his Facebook page about emergency gas works taking place in the town.

He has said: “Heavy traffic congestion across the centre of Leamington due to emergency works on a leaking gas main at the bottom of the Parade.

"National Grid also involved because of problems with electrical cable and works. “The area is reduced to temporary lights massively impacting on traffic flows. “[I would] strongly recommend you avoid the town until at least this evening.

"The guys just confirmed it could last until tomorrow.”