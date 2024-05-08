Leamington rail passengers told to check journeys before travelling this week
Chiltern Railways has warned Leamington rail users to check their journeys ahead of travelling this week as services have been reduced significantly.
Industrial action by the ASLEF union as well as an overtime ban will result in reduced services until Saturday, May 11.
Today (Wednesday, May 8) no Chiltern Railways services will operate on any route.
On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the rail operator will run a limited service that will finish slightly earlier than usual.
The operator expects normal service to resume on Sunday, May 12.