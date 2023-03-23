Leamington roads to be closed for weeks as part of improvement work to town's gas network

Bath Street will be closed from the junction of Gloucester Street to the junction of Spencer Street for four weeks from April 3 and Spencer Street and Lower Avenue will be closed for six weeks from May 1.

Roads in Leamington will be closed for weeks from the beginning of April as part of works to improve the town’s gas network.

While Cadent, the UK’s largest gas distribution network, carries out the major project Bath Street will be closed from the junction of Gloucester Street to the junction of Spencer Street for four weeks from April 3 and Spencer Street and Lower Avenue will be closed for six weeks from May 1.

From May 25, multiway signals will be set up at the junction of Radford Road / Leam Terrace and Eastnor Grove for two weeks, then rolling two-way signals on Radford Road for four weeks.

These works are likely to cause traffic issues throughout the town.

Cadent says it is investing more than £300,000 to reinforce the gas pipe that supplies energy to nearly 5,000 homes in and around the town.

Cadent, which supports the Government’s plans to reach Net Zero by 2050, has also said the upgrade ‘will help to get the gas network ready for low-carbon hydrogen for a greener future’.

Craig Chittem, Cadent’s lead delivery engineer for the project, said: “Our job is to keep gas flowing to heat homes, schools, offices and many other buildings in the local area, as well as future-proof the network ready for greener gases like hydrogen.

"Due to expansion in the area, it has become necessary to reinforce the gas supply.

“During this project we’ll be laying around 1.6km of large and durable plastic pipe that will reinforce the gas network and secure the gas supply for nearly 5,000 homes.

“It’s a big but vital project and we’re trying to work as quickly and as safely as possible to limit the disruption to the community.

"We want to thank everyone for their patience while we complete these works”