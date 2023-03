Warwickshire Police are advising people to avoid the area

There are long traffic delays near Rugby after a lorry crashed through the central reservation on the M6 between junction 1 and 2.

There are long traffic delays near Rugby after a lorry crashed through the central reservation on the M6 between junction 1 and 2.

Emergency services said a car is also involved in the crash and some lanes are currently closed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Warwickshire Police said: "This is likely to cause significant delays, please avoid the area."