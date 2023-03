Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and take extra care on the snowy roads

Drivers are stuck in a long queue following an accident on A426 Dunchurch to Southam road, as snow continues to fall.

The road has been closed both ways between Calias Lane and Hospital Lane.

Emergency services are currently at the scene and the closure is causing delays across the area.

