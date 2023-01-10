Lorry crash on M40 near Warwick has caused lane closures leading to severe delays

The incident took place on the M40 Southbound after Junction 15 at the A46 Warwick By-Pass Warwick / Longbridge Island.

Traffic incident.

Three lorries have collided on the M40 near Warwick causing lane closures and severe delays today (Tuesday January 10).

Two of the three lanes are currently closed.

On the A46 there are severe delays southbound between the A4177 Birmingham Road and M40 Junction 15 (Warwick / Longbridge Island).

The average speed of vehicles in this section of road is 5mph.

For the M40 section National Highways is reporting delays of up to 50 minutes on expected journey times and these are not expected to clear up until between 7.15pm and 7.30pm.

For the A46 traffic conditions are expected to return to normal between 5.30pm and 5:45pm.