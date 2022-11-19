Lorry crash on the M40 has caused traffic problems on South Warwickshire Roads

The lorry crashed through the central reservation of the motorway last night (Friday November 18). The driver was injured but not seriously. No other vehicles were involved.

A lorry crash on the M40 motorway which took place last night (Friday November 18) is still causing traffic issues in South Warwickshire.

The lorry crashed through the central reservation of the motorway at Junction 3A (around High Wycombe).

The driver was injured but not seriously. No other vehicles were involved.

The lorry crashed through the central reservation of the M40 at Junction 3A. Picture courtesy of OPU Warwickshire.

Advertisement

The M40 southbound was closed and M40 Northbound was only open onto the M42 north for several hours.

The AA is still reporting delays in the aftermath of the incident stretching right up to Leamington and Warwick.

Officers from Warwickshire Police’s Operation Patrol Unit (OPU) were among those who attended the scene of the incident along with staff from National Highways, GRS Recovery, Fillongley Garage, and ambulance and fire and rescue service crews.

To check for traffic updates visit https://www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news/M40%20Motorway

Advertisement

The lorry crashed through the central reservation of the M40 at Junction 3A. Picture courtesy of OPU Warwickshire.